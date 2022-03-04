(Paid Content) Noah House In Fulton County Has Served NW Ohio Community For 20 Years

Facebook

By: Lindsay Phillips

In 2008, a small church group including Norris and Nancy Allan and four other couples, got together and started the Northwest Ohio Agape House from a farm house with an attached apartment in NW Ohio.

A faith-based place for Women and Children to live when in need, with the occasional family in need from disaster. The Noah House has three locations, including one in Pettisville and two in Wauseon.

In October of 2008, the group received their status of 501c3, making it official and a non-profit organization whose tax exempt.

Noah house is completely funded on donations, the support of North Clinton Church of Wauseon along with few other churches and the kindness of peoples hearts. They do not receive government help or grants.

The houses currently have eighteen residents, and are almost always full of people in need. Residents with no jobs are required to actively look for work while living in the house.

With no need to pay anything in the house, the guests are generally expected to take care of their own food. In the most recent past, house guests have had their own cars, leaving the Board no need to help provide transportation.

The services offered to people can sometimes vary depending on what’s needed. Along with other requirements, Residents are also expected to be respectful and trustworthy.

Years ago when the House first began, House Managers would have forms for residents to fill out in order to ensure that standards were met.

The focus since then has shifted due to different needs of the residents staying there lately.

Nancy Allan stated, “We had a girl who stayed with us who saved up enough money and bought her first house, and then went on to serve as a House Manager for over a year.”

Missionaries on Furlough have also stayed there, which is a period of time, usually twelve to fifteen months, where Missionaries are able to come home and “Rest” essentially.

During the interview with manager Nancy Allan, she stated they have no paid staff, it is based on volunteers and people who are willing to help out. Nancy has been managing the Noah houses since 2011.

She went on to say, “I don’t get paid to do what I do, it’s because I have a heart for serving people and helping them.” The house is ran by eight Board Members including Manager Nancy.

In addition to providing a safe home, Noah house offers it’s residents Fellowship and Encouragement, Financial Mentors, Spiritual Mentors, Toiletries, Assistance in Locating Jobs, and Connection with Local Services.

Financial Mentors help write up budgets including their monthly expenses, and the house guests can receive up to twenty-five of their monthly expenses to help financial burden.

Spiritual Mentors help by guiding people to grow in their faith during their crisis. Residents also have access to a full sized kitchen, multiple bathrooms, and two shared living spaces.

Residents stay based on their needs, some people have situations that require longer assistance. Nancy Allan shared, “it could be two months or it could be a year or two.”

The organization is always accepting financial donations along with household daily items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, laundry detergent etc.

The Noah House website contains information about where donations can be sent.

Lindsay can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com