(Paid Content) Pettisville Superintendent Ken Boyer Commends Staff For Successful School Year

The Pettisville Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, May 10th, 2021.

The board approved the following items: Minutes from the April board meeting; Financial statements, investments, and bills to be paid; Thirty-three seniors graduating on May 23; Twelve board policy revisions; Membership in the Northwest Ohio Educational Research Council for 2021-22; Summer Rec petty cash increase from $1500 to $2000; Five-year forecast.

In personnel the following contracts were approved: Greg Waidelich – High School Math – 1 year contract; Danielle Vocke – Jr. High/ HS Intervention Specialist – 1 year contract; Cadalynn Hoellrich – Jr. High/HS Intervention Specialist – 1 year contract.

Following building reports, Superintendent Ken Boyer informed the Board of a request to use school facilities for a firework display in June.

Boyer then provided a review of the school year and the success of having an entire year of face-to-face learning.

“This success if due to the hard work and dedication of our entire staff working together this school year. There are no words that can be said to thank everyone enough for the year we have had at Pettisville schools”, commented Boyer.

The next meeting of the Pettisville Board of Education is scheduled for June 14 with an informational meeting to be held on May 27 at 7 pm to discuss the possible permanent improvement levy for the November ballot.