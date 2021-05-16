Annabelle Carlin (1938-2021)

Annabelle (Miller) Carlin, age 83, of Archbold, OH, passed away on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021 at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. Annabelle was married to Ed Carlin for 44 years. They spent the last 21 years of their marriage wintering in Bradenton.

Annabelle was born in Fulton County, OH on February 28, 1938 to Martin & Carrie Miller. She married Ed Carlin on December 19, 1976. Annabelle worked at Sauder Manufactring for 25 years.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, crafting, being in church, and spending time with family and friends. Annabelle will be remembered for her sweet spirit, her beautiful smile & laugh, and the love she had for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her parents, Martin Miller and Carrie (Sauder) Miller, one brother, Richard Miller, and one brother-in-law, John Eberly.

She is survived by her sisters Doris Eberly, Linda (Jim) Howard, and brothers, Robert (Mary) Miller, Jerry (Martha) Miller; her husband, Edmond Carlin; two children Cheryl (Keith) Thierry, Kevin Bell; two step-children Scott (Sandy) Carlin, Brian (Lisa) Carlin; 10 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Archbold, OH this summer with a burial at Pettisville Cemetery, next to her parents and brother. A service is also being planned for this fall in Bradenton, FL.

