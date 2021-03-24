(Paid Content) Police Logs & Court News For March 17th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MARCH 5

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Sex Offense

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Juvenile

•415 Ditto St., 911 Hang Up

•400-B Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•206A N. Lincoln St., Unlock Vehicle

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

MARCH 6

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1911 S. Defiance St., Crash

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Debris in Road

•100-B Willow Way, Traffic Offense

•100-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 503, 911 Hang Up

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•900 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 7

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 38, Unlock Vehicle

•300-B Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B N. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 8

•102 E. Beech St., 911 Hang Up

•300-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•800 Stryker St. Unit A, Fraud

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•W. Mechanic St. @ Pleasant St., Juvenile

•833 W. Barre Rd., Unwanted Person

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 801, Civil Problem

MARCH 9

•200-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Detail

•E. Beech St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Threats or Harassment

•302 N. Defiance St., Special Detail

•900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 10

•Bankey Ave. @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•705 Lafayette St., Community Service

•300-B W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Special Detail

•801 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•200 Lafayette St., Parking Violations (3)

•300 Brussel St., Vandalism

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Juvenile

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•2000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Wilson St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1104 Lindau St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•800-B West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 11

•100-B E. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Oak St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 1, Unlock Vehicle

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•500-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•200-B West St., Debris in Road

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•900-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 12

•300-B Park St., Suspicious Person

BRYAN POLICE

MARCH 5

•Yangfeng, lockouts, handled

•Chief Supermarket, 911 hang up call, handled

•418 S. Williams, 911 hang up call, handled

•YMCA, assisted civilian. Referred to another department

•Williams County Job & Family, 911 hang up, handled

•Parkview Physicians Group, lockouts, handled

•Spangler Candy Company, property damage, report taken

•Meadow Creek Apartments, juvenile complaint, handled

•317 John St., assisted civilian, handled

•Bryan Police Department, suspicious auto, handled

•602 S. Main St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Circle K, assisted civilian, handled

•Wilson & Main, traffic stop, warning issued

March 6

•Issac Property Company, narcotics, handled

•315 N. Cherry St., lockouts, handled

•815 S. Walnut St., parking violation, warning issued

•100 S. Lebanon St., parking violation, warning issued

•Walmart, suspicious person, arrested an adult

•Walmart, assisted civilian, report taken

•Circle K, assault, report taken

•CHWC, assisted another department, report taken

•412 E. Wilson, assisted civilian, civil matter

•Shell Spee-D Mart, traffic stop, warning issued

•216 E. Wilson, suicide, report taken

•905 E. Maple St., assisted civilian, advised

•Arrow Tru-Line, assisted civilian, handled

•134 N. Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•Montpelier Police Department, warrants, report taken

•Main & Wilson, non-injury accident, report taken

•307 Center St., assisted another department, contact notice

•903 S. Maple St., assisted another department, report taken

•Dollar Tree, non-injury accident, report taken

•900 E. Bryan St., found property, report taken

MARCH 7

•Main & Maple, traffic stop, warning issued

•100 N. Lynn St., parking violation, parking ticket issued

•CHWC, assisted another department, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, family trouble, handled

•324 E. Maple St., 911 hang up call, subject gone and unable to locate

•Goodwill, suspicious person, warning

•Williams County Public Library, suspicious person, transported

•400 S. Lynn St., assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•100 S. Lynn St., parking violation, parking ticket issued

•Union Trailer Court, assisted civilian, handled

•1111 Clover Rd., 911 hang up, handled

•500 N. Walnut St., trash complaint handled

•1520 Braircrest Rd., suspicious person, subject gone and unable to locate

•907 E. Bryan St., family-domestic violence, handled

•528 S. Beech St., family trouble, handled

•822 W. Bryan St., lockouts, handled

•100 Rolland St., lockouts, subject gone and unable to locate

•403 E. Maple St., 911 hang up, handled

•Walgreens, assisted civilian, handled

•South & Beech, assisted civilian, handled

MARCH 8

•Roseland Shelter, suspicious auto, handled

•Fountain Grove & Main, traffic stop, warning issued

•Amtrak Station, suspicious person, handled

•Bryan Inn, 911 hang up, handled

•Burger King, traffic stop, citation issued

•910 S. MAIN St., assisted civilian, handled

•Main St. at the viaduct, traffic stop, warning issued

•117 E. Bryan St., disturbing the peace, handled

•Trevitt & Walnut, traffic stop, warning issued

•322 N. Walnut, juvenile complaint, handled

•300 N. Walnut St., trash complaint, subject gone and unable to locate

•315 E. Trevitt St., junk vehicles, report taken

•222 N. Meyers St., assisted civilian, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted another department, handled

•716 Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•A & W/KFC, burglar alarm, handled

•Main & Butler, traffic stop, warning issued

•430 S. Beech St., runaway/missing juvenile, report taken

•100 S. Garden St., traffic stop, warning issued

•222 N. Meyers St., assisted civilian, handled

•Homeless, larceny, handled

•806 S. Main St., dog complaints, handled

•222 N. Meyers St., assisted civilian, handled

•324 S. Walnut St., larceny, report taken

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilian, report taken

•Beech & South, auto violation, subject gone and unable to locate

MARCH 9

•State Route 15, traffic stop, warning issued

•100 W. High St., traffic stop, investigative stop

•Williams County East Annex, warrants, report taken

•Bryan Wash & Fill, suspicious person, handled

•521 E. Mulberry St., juvenile complaint, report taken

•Plaza Motel, lockouts, handled

•Allen & High, family trouble, handled

•Bryan Community Apartments, assisted civilian, handled

•212 E. Pierce St., messages, handled

•528 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, report taken

•Bryan Municipal Court, traffic stop, citation issued

•Bryan Community Health Center, lockouts, handled

•1109 Bavarian Ln., messages, handled

•Meadow Creek Apartments, harassment, handled

•Peter’s Family Eyecare, burglar alarm, handled

•421 N. Meyers, parking violation, warning

•Fountain City Icehouse, assisted civilian, handled

MARCH 10

•207 S. Lebanon St., prowler, handled

•Center & Townline, assisted civilian, unable to locate subject

•905 E. Mulberry St., assisted another department, report taken

•Bryan Police Department, harassment, report taken

•Goodwill, lockouts, handled

•High & Walnut, assisted civilian, handled

•525 N. Allen St., assisted civilian, handled

•Foxy Salon, assisted civilian, handled

•Union & South, traffic stop, citation issued

•Main & South, non-injury accident, citation issued

•Tractor Supply, burglar alarm, handled

•Williams County Job & Family, assisted another department, report taken

WAUSEON POLICE

March 3

•1088 Barney Oldfield Dr., Welfare Check

•313 E. Elm St., Identity Theft

•412 E. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Lost / Found / Recovered

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Civil Matter

March 4

•435 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•415 Cole St. Unit 18, Welfare Check

•422 Potter St., Welfare Check

•305 E. Linfoot St. Unit C, Unwanted Subject

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Open Door

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•130 Birch St., Domestic Violence

•604 N. Fulton St., Suicide Attempted

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, Civil Matter

•Walnut @ N. Ottokee St., Suspicious Vehicle

March 5

•243 Maple St., Animal Call

•305 E. Linfoot St. Unit C, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•449 Marshall St., Vandalism

•510 Lammon Ct., Welfare Check

•123 W. Superior St., Assault

March 6

•123 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Welfare Check

•E. Chestnut St. @ S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•305 Royal Bounty Ln., Animal Call

•1133 N. Ottokee St., Animal Call

•00 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•100-B N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

March 7

•231 W. Chestnut St., Drunk

•732 Lawrence Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St., Welfare Check

•830 Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•Barney Oldfield, Accident (Property Damage)

March 8

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Trespassing

•138 E. Elm St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•721 S. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•224 McKinley St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1130 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

March 9

•798 Fairway Ln., Animal Call

•1088 Barney Oldfield Dr., Civil Matter

•100-B Marshall St., Stolen Car

•W. Leggett St. @ Lawrence Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•00 E. Leggett St., Threats / Harassment

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 1

•Unwanted Person

•Menacing

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed / Warning (2)

MARCH 2

•Lock-Out

•Civil

MARCH 3

•Harassment

•Well-Being Check

•Funeral Escort

•DUS, OVI / Arrest

•Animal Complaint

•Found Property

•Drugs

•Speed / Warning

MARCH 4

•Funeral Escort

•911 Hang-Up

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Equipment Violation / Warning (2)

MARCH 5

•Citizen Assist

•Unsecured Premises

•Found Property

•Agency Assist

•Speed / Warning (3)

•Speed / Citation

MARCH 6

•Unsecured Premises

•Parking Problem

•Juvenile Problem

•Noise Complaint (2)

•Citizen Assist

MARCH 7

•Lock-Out

•911 Hang-Up

•Speed / Warning

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

March 4, 2021 – Shaelyn M. Mock, age 40, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was sentenced to three years of community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.