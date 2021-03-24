(Paid Content) Police Log & Court News For March 24th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MARCH 12

•600-B Lafayette St. Traffic Offense / Warning

•500 N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Parking Violations

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Animal Call

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 701, 911 Hang Up

•110 Depot St., Juvenile

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 805, 911 Hang Up

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 2, Warrant

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

MARCH 13

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•103 W. Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Monumental St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 14

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 402, Unwanted Person

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Ditto St., Animal Call

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Vine St., Parking Violations

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•811 Murbach St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•103 Franklin St., Fraud

•900-B W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 15

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Detail

•303 Short-Buehrer Rd., Suspicious Person

•351 Sawmill Ct., Warrant

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Debris in Roadway

•E. Holland St. @ Vine St., Found Property

•801 W. Barre Rd., Crash

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Holland St. @ Vine St., Found Property

•801 W. Barre Rd., Property Damage

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•705 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•100-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•900-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•808 West St., Telephone Complaints

•351 Sawmill Ct., Civil Process Papers

MARCH 16

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1100 S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Crash

•200 Lafayette St., Unit 000, Parking Violations

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Assist Rescue

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•309 Middle St., Larceny

•1200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

MARCH 17

•400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1000-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•304 W. Lutz Rd., Dog Bite

•300-B N. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Citation

•1100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl, Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1950 S. Defiance St., Vandalism

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•901 Stryker St., 911 Hang Up

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 31, Road Blocked

MARCH 18

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•1921 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•24725 CR G, Suspicious Person

•315 Ditto St., 1911 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 27, Debris in Roadway

•600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B Lugbill Rd., Parking Violations

•600-B N. Defiance St., Crash

•900-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•800-B West St., Debris in Roadway

•100-B St. Anne St., Road Blocked

MARCH 19

•S. Defiance St. @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

SWANTON POLICE

MARCH 1

•Church St., Suspicious Person

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•Black Canyon, Accidental Alarm

•Maddie St., Theft

•Lincoln St., Civil Dispute

•Lincoln St., Criminal Damage

MARCH 2

•E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

MARCH 3

•Redbud Ln., Accidental Alarm

•N. Main St., Welfare Check

•High School, Reckless Driver

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Reed Rd. @ SH 64, Assist Deputy

•Hallett Ave., Kids playing on overpass

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

MARCH 4

•W. Garfield, Assist Rescue

•Academy @ S. Main, Door to Door Sales

•N. Main St., Assist Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Domestic Violence

MARCH 5

•Elm @ Hallett, Non-injury Crash

•S. Main St., Open Burning

•Airport @ Co. Rd. 2-2, Suspicious Vehicles

•Peachtree Ln., 911 Hang-Up

•N. Main St., Parking Issue

•Dodge St., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Possession

•Hallett @ Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 6

•W. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Main @ Airport, Traffic Assist

•Lincoln St., Loose Dog

•E. Airport Hwy., Driving Complaint

•Maddie St., Assist Rescue

•Main @ Bassett, Suspicious Act

MARCH 7

•Post 89 Station, Assist OSP

•Maple St., Burglary

MARCH 8

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Promenade Dr., Criminal Mischief

•Elton Parkway, Identity Theft

•Parkview @ Main, Non-injury Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

MARCH 9

•Crestwood Dr., Criminal Damage

•Co. Rd. 2, Assist Rescue

•Brookside Dr., Found Property

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•High School Lot, Non-injury Crash

•Parkside Dr., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 10

•S. Hallett Ave., Accidental Alarm

•N. Munson Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•Chestnut St., Citizen Assist

•Airport Hwy. @ SH 64, Disabled Vehicle

•Church @ Lincoln, Damaged Pole

MARCH 11

•W. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

•Browning Rd., Door to Door Sales

•St. Richard Crt., Door to Door Sales

•Cass St., Domestic Violence

MARCH 12

•Maddie St., 911 Hang-Up

•Redbud Dr., Identity Theft

•S. Munson Rd., Suspicious Act

•Airport @ S. Main, Reckless Driver

•Dodge St., Loud Music

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•Turtle Creek Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

MARCH 13

•E. Airport Hwy., Intoxicated Person

•S. Main St., Neighbor Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Injury Accident

•Maddie St., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 14

•Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•Airport @ S. Main, Disorderly Conduct

•Veronica St., 911 Hang-Up

•W. Airport Hwy., Property Damage

•S. Main @ Airport, Reckless Driver

MARCH 15

•Waterwood Dr., Criminal Damage

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Person

•High School, Unruly Juvenile

WAUSEON POLICE

MARCH 10

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Lost / Found / Recovered

•765 Spruce St., Suspicious Person

•E. Walnut St. @ Third St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•404 W. Oak St., Welfare Check

•247 Monroe St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•00 E. Leggett St., Juveniles

MARCH 11

•221 W. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•400-B N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

•612 N. Fulton St., Lost / Found/ Recovered

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 106, Run Away or Unruly

•242 Monroe St., Runaway or Unruly

MARCH 12

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•129 E. Elm St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•1400-B N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•609 E. Chestnut St., Welfare Check

•472 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•1373 N. Ottokee St., Suspicious Vehicle

•630 Third St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•E. Linfoot St. @ Wood St., Welfare Check

MARCH 13

•404 W. Chestnut Ct., Juveniles

•840 Parkview, Open Door

•1097 Barney Oldfield Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•138 Birch St., Neighborhood Trouble

•1295 S. Park Lane, Juveniles

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Bad Check

•1100 Arrowhead Trail, Bad Check-Forgery

•455 E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Overdose

•715 N. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•123 N. Fulton St., Drunk

MARCH 14

•123 N. Fulton St., Drunk

•405 W. Chestnut Ct., Loud Noise

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 114, Narcotics

•854 Highland Dr., Narcotics

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 54, Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suicidal Threats

•233 E. Walnut St., Larceny

•123 N. Fulton St., Response to Resistance

MARCH 15

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 34, Identity Theft

•Cherry St. @ S. Franklin St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•703 S. Harvest Ln., Welfare Check

•1100-B N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

MARCH 16

•1270 N. Shoop Ave. Unit A, Suspicious Vehicle

•455 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•242 Monroe St., Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 404, Run Away or Unruly

•615 Pine St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•604 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1100, Suspicious Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 8

•Animal Complaint

•Fraud

•Medical Emergency

MARCH 9

•Citizen Assist

•Lock-Out

•Civil (2)

•Agency Assist

•Animal Complaint

•Medical Emergency

•Drugs

•Speed /Warning (2)

MARCH 10

•Unsecured Premises

•Criminal Damaging

•Suspicious Activity

•Found Property

MARCH 11

•Medical Emergency

MARCH 12

•Domestic Dispute

MARCH 13

•Fraud

•Found Property

•Speed / Warning (2)

MARCH 14

•Civil

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed /Warning (3)

•D.U.S. / Citation