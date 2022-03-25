United Way Food Pantry Expands Into Four County Career Center

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

FOOD PANTRY … Pictured above with the most recent donation are Four County Career Center Counselors; Lori Meienburg, Holli Horn, Shawn Bonney, Abby Wolfrum; the United Way of Defiance County Executive Director, and Chasity Yoder; the United Way of Williams County Executive Director. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

In the fall, Four County Career Center (FCCC) counselor, Lori Meienburg, had a student mention that there was not enough food at home.

Additionally, Meienburg learned that the student’s younger sibling was enrolled in the United Way of Defiance County’s (UWDC) Backpack Buddies program which provides supplemental food to students for the weekend.

Meienburg reached out to Abby Wolfrum, executive director at UWDC, to find a solution. It was decided that the UWDC’s internal program, Feeding Success, which stocks Defiance County middle and high schools with personal care products and supplemental food for students, could be expanded to the Four County Career Center with the help of our neighboring county United Way’s to address this need.

Wolfrum reached out to the United Way directors in Williams, Henry, and Fulton counties, to see if they would be on board to help sponsor the program.

It was a unanimous decision to work together to establish what is now called the United Way Food Pantry at Four County Career Center in response to the needs presented by Meienburg.

“This was a no brainer,” according to Wolfrum. “We have over 250 Defiance County students in attendance at FCCC, so it just made sense that we offer the same opportunity to them as we do to students at our other schools.”

“Many students at FCCC are living independently, or unfortunately ‘couch-surfing’,” commented counselor Holli Horn, “this means that some are going without food.”

Counselors have recognized this need for a long time and often provided items with their own personal funds. They can now confidently take referrals from teachers/staff, knowing that their shelves are stocked.

Although titled as a food pantry, the UWs will also supply hygiene products to be distributed to students in need.

For more information on the pantry or for opportunities to get involved, please contact Abby Wolfrum at the United Way of Defiance County, 419-782-3510.