BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Aurora Eleanor LeRoy Faulhaber

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Amelia Elaine Faulhaber is tickled pink to announce that she’s now a big sister! Carrying on the name of her paternal great-Papa LeRoy Held, Aurora Eleanor LeRoy Faulhaber was born at 8:06 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 in Summerville, SC. The little miss weighed in at 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Proud parents of the little ladies are USAF TSgt Jordan and Kristen (Abraham) Faulhaber of Summerville.

Paternal grandparents are Allen and Lucinda Faulhaber of Edon; Maternal grandparents are Connie and Derrick Powell of Kathleen, GA. Paternal great-grandparents are Marilyn and the late LeRoy Held and the late Elwood and Oleen Faulhaber.