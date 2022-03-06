(Paid Content) WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Proclamation Declared For Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES AWARENESS … On February 28, 2022, this group gathered to hear the reading of the Proclamation for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Developmental Disabilities Advocacy Week. Present in the Williams County Commissioners’ Hearing Room (from back to front, left to right) were Board of DD President -Michael Elkins, Director of Community Services – Heidi Hull, Melissa Munday and her daughter Haley Munday, Program Manager at Trinity Place – Sarah McCord, Ryelee Bridge (Landin’s cousin), Nicole Bell (Landin’s sister), Alysia Bell holding her son Landin Bell, and Board of DD Superintendent Jennifer Basselman. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Williams County Commissioners began February 28, 2022 with an Executive Session to discuss security matters with Judge Gallagher. They came out with no action taken.

As a part of the morning, a Proclamation was read, and approved, proclaiming March of 2022 as Developmental Awareness Month in Williams County and recognizing the week of March 1, 2022 as Developmental Disabilities Advocacy Week.

“We salute the individuals with developmental disabilities from Williams County, including those who are served through the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities,” the proclamation stated, continuing, “We encourage the citizens of the county from this month forward to take the time to get to know individuals with disabilities and what they have to offer.”

Superintendent Jennifer Basselman accepted the proclamation from Commissioner Terry Rummel at a photo shoot after the reading of the proclamation. Also present were Director of Community Services Heidi Hull and President of the Board Michael Elkins.

Little Landin Bell, who participates in the Early Intervention program, was there with his mom, Alysia Bell, his sister Nicole Bell and his cousin Ryelee Bridge.

Haley Munday who goes to Trinity Place on St. Rt. 576, for adult services was there with her mom, Melissa Munday and Sarah McCord who is the Program manager at Trinity Place, which is a branch of Filling Homes.

Following the Proclamation, the commissioners entered a short recess, for pictures with those present, before going into a short regular session to approve Resolution 72 “To acknowledge the Application for Funding through the Williams County, State of Ohio, Ohio Department of Development, Office of Community Development, CDBG Economic Development Revolving Fund Program.”

Also approved before adjourning with no further business, were the minutes of the February 24, 2022 meeting and the payment of the bills.

Rebecca can be reached at rebecca@thevillagereporter.com