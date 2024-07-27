Painting Of American Flag Adorns Barn In Rural Pioneer

(PHOTO BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

AMERICAN PRIDE ... Olivia Crider has been painting a Betsy Ross Flag mural on her grandparents barn. She wrapped up her mural with adding “In God We Trust” Thursday afternoon.

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

The Crider family’s barn has been through quite the renovation over the summer as their granddaughter Olivia has taken on the project of painting a mural on the side of their barn for all who pass by to see.

From start to finish the project has taken an estimated 70 hours to complete. The ...