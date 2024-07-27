FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: County Administrator’s Resignation Accepted

VOND HALL (FILE PHOTO)

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, July 23rd. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer.

Commissioners first moved to approve minutes from the July 18th meeting, followed by the current agenda and payment of the bills.

Reviews were then conducted for the weekly Dog Warden reports for periods ending June 22nd and June 29th. The following items were then approved.

- Resolution 2024-571: Increase & Transfer Appropri...