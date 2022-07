Facebook

Twitter



Shares

HOLE-IN-ONE … On July 19, 2022 Gary Gobel of Stryker, Ohio aced the 270-yard par 4, 15th hole at Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a driver. Congratulations! (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

ACE … On July 14, 2022 Charlie Jones from Archbold, Ohio aced the 150 yard par 3 8th hole at Riverside Greens Golf Course in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was an 8 iron. Congratulations!