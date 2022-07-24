Denise McQuinn (1955-2022)

Facebook

Denise McQuinn, age 66, of Wauseon, passed away July 22, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, in her home surrounded by her family.

Denise and Michael owned and operated McQuinna’s Cupboard. Denise was born on August 20, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan to the late George and Emily (Chininis) Paris.

She later married Michael McQuinn, and he survives. Denise loved to cook and garden, and was most known for her needlework, and Americana and primitive artwork.

Surviving Denise is her husband, Michael McQuinn of Wauseon; son, Stephen (Amy) McQuinn of Austin, TX; and daughter, Kaitlyn McQuinn of Chambersburg, PA. She is also survived by her sister, Cathy Paris; and brother, John (Pat) Paris.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Maryann Paris.

Visitation for Denise will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Caspar Catholic Church in Wauseon from 10am-11am. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11am, at the church with Reverend Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the McQuinn family.