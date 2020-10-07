Pandemic Doesn’t Stop Wauseon From Celebrating 2020 Homecoming

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

VIEW ALL PHOTOS OF THIS EVENT ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.

This year’s Wauseon Homecoming was held, but with some major adjustments. There was no dance but the Court was still heralded at the Friday, September 25, 2020 Homecoming Game.

The school chose to elect both the girls and the boys this year, making it the first year they nominated a male homecoming court.

The Royalty are: Queen Victoria Rios, King Tyson Britsch; Senior Attendant Chelsie Raabe and Senior Escort Connar Penrod; Junior Attendant Makayla Kebschull and Junior Escort Jonas Tester; Sophomore Attendant Macy Gerig and Sophomore Escort Jude Armstrong; Freshman Attendant Aariyah Hallett and Freshman Escort Roger Adams.

2020 Homecoming Queen: Victoria Rios

Congratulations to this year’s WHS Homecoming Queen, Victoria Rios! Victoria is the daughter of Javier Rios and Valerie Garcia. She enjoys photography, videography, sewing, and caring for her kittens. At WHS, she participates in cheerleading, student council, Spanish club, and Spanish honor society. Victoria feels on top of the world to be home-coming queen.

As a senior it is disappointing to miss out on things she has looked forward to, due to the pandemic, however, being nominated homecoming queen is an experience she is so thankful to be able to take with her. After graduation, Victoria plans to build a career in photography and hopes to travel the world as a photojournalist.

2020 Homecoming King: Tyson Britsch

Senior Tyson Britsch is this year’s WHS Homecoming King. The son of Mark and Leisa Britsch, Tyson is active in football, basketball, and baseball this year, as well as student council and NHS. Tyson enjoys playing disc golf and video games, watching Netflix, fishing, and hanging out with his friends. Tyson feels very honored to represent his high school as the homecoming king. He plans to attend THE Ohio State University or the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Biology with intentions to pursue Dentistry.

Senior Attendants: Chelsie Raabe and Connar Penrod

Senior attendant Chelsie Raabe is the daughter of Tim and Julie Raabe. As a WHS student, Chelsie is active in volleyball, basketball, softball, NHS, GCF and student council. Her hobbies include art, hanging out with friends, and spending time with family. Chelsie feels honored and grateful to be selected by her friends and classmates. After high school, Chelsie plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

Connar Penrod is this year’s senior escort. The son of Tatum and Chad Penrod, Connar participates in baseball, basketball, football, and NHS at WHS. His hobbies include hunting and fishing. He says that being a member of the homecoming court is an honor, especially so this year, as it is the first year we nominated a male homecoming court. After high school, Connar plans to attend BGSU, where he will play baseball and major in financial management.

Junior Attendants: Makayla Kebschull and Jonas Tester

The junior class has chosen Makayla Kebschull as their 2020 homecoming attendant. Makayla is the daughter of Sarah and Brent Kebschull, and she participates in volleyball, dive, GCF, and Spanish Club at WHS. Her hobbies include playing volleyball, diving, and spending time with friends and family. Makayla feels honored to represent the junior class. Even though the school isn’t having a dance this year she is still very excited to have this homecoming experience and to share it with her classmates. After high school, she plans to attend college and study biology.

Jonas Tester was selected by his class as their homecoming attendant. Jonas’ parents are Mike and Patricia Tester. He is actively involved in football, basketball, track, and NHS. He enjoys playing basketball in his driveway, watching YouTube and Netflix on his phone.

He also likes to hang out with his girlfriend and to vibe with the boys. With respect to how he feels about being a member of the Homecoming Court, Jonas quotes Michale Jordan: “Learning’s a gift, even when pain is your teacher.” After high school he plans to attend a four year college to major in education or sports marketing.

Sophomore Attendants: Macy Gerig and Jude Armstrong

Macy Gerig, daughter of Matt and Jessica Gerig, is a member of the soccer and dive teams, FCA, GCF, student council, a cappella choir, and the student advisory council.Her hobbies include baking cupcakes, biking, running, hanging with her cousins, going to church, soccer club, traveling, and drinking coffee. Even though it is an unusual year, she’s grateful for a school and community that chooses to celebrate in any way they can. She relies on 2 Corinthians 5:7 — “For we walk by faith and not by sight.” She is thankful for a class that has faith in the good even when the world is struggling. After high school, Macy is considering the possibility of med school and hopes to play college soccer.

The other attendant for the sophomore class is Jude Armstrong. Jude is the son of Jill and Troy Armstrong, and he participates in football, basketball, and baseball at WHS. He enjoys video games, sports, and hanging out with his friends.

He says he is thankful to his classmates for giving him the opportunity to represent the class of 2023. Upon graduation from WHS, Jude plans to go to a four year college.

Freshman Attendants: Aariyah Hallett and Roger Adams

The class of 2024 has chosen Aariyah Hallett as this year’s Homecoming attendant. Aariyah is the daughter of Amy Hallett, she is a starter on the soccer team this fall, President of the freshman class, and intends to swim and run track later in the year.

She enjoys working out, shopping, singing, and hanging out with friends and family. She says she was unbelievably shocked and also grateful to be honored in this way, but could someone have given her a heads’ up not to look a hot mess for the picture the day the court was announced! LOL! After high school, she would like to go to college and perhaps play soccer while potentially pursuing a degree in the medical field.

Roger Adams — self-described as “the 200 pound machine” — was selected by his classmates to be the other freshman Homecoming attendant. The son of Elisa and Brook Dunham, Roger plays football and basketball and enjoys cooking and playing video games.

He says he doesn’t feel like he is the most popular or athletic member of his class, but he will certainly be the most grateful and humble in his role as attendant. After high school, Roger intends to go to college and study to become a marine biologist.

