State Bank In Wauseon Opens New Location

NEW LOCATION … On Thursday, September 24th the State Bank held a ribbon cutting to officially open the doors at their new location, 1379 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon. The public was invited to enjoy a hog roast courtesy of Brookview Farms and to check out their new location. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)