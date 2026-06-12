Defiance Mayor, U.S. Rep. Kaptur To Speak At Camp Lakota 75th Anniversary Celebration

Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur are set to deliver remarks at Camp Lakota’s 75th anniversary celebration, headlining a Homecoming Weekend scheduled for July 11, 2026 at the long-running Defiance scout camp.

The event, organized by the Camp Lakota Alumni Association, has drawn registrations from more than 170 people across a dozen states, with attendees spanning six decades of the camp’s history.

“If you have been a scout, a staffer, a family member, a leader or a friend of Lakota in the past fifty years, there will be someone that you remember and recognize at this celebration,” said Pat Vrooman, an alumni association member.

“And if you’re like me, you’ll be eager to shake their hand and give thanks for the inspiration and influence that they provided your life.”

Sean Jones, a Camp Lakota alumni, echoed that sentiment. “Camp Lakota was at the core of my development as a young man,” Jones said.

“It was a home base of growth, encouragement, and exploration. I know that it had the same impact on so many other people because the enthusiasm and attendance for this anniversary has surpassed my expectations.”

Alumni have already contributed more than $1,500 toward the event, and organizers are now calling on businesses across northwest Ohio to share their resources and match that figure, either in whole or in combination.

All donations are tax-deductible, and corporate sponsorship details are available at donate.lakota75.com. Funds raised beyond event costs will go directly toward the beautification and long-term maintenance of the campgrounds — ensuring Camp Lakota continues serving the youth and families of the region for decades to come.

Billed as a “Trailgate”-style celebration, the unique activities on July 11 will include a blacksmithing demonstration, chainsaw carving, a Dutch Oven Cookoff, fresh kettle corn, horseshoes, and guided camp tours.

Food will be available from Smashdawgz Food Truck, owned by former Lakota campers, alongside treats from Eric’s Ice Cream. Event coordinator Andy Newberry said the July gathering will surpass anything the association has previously organized.

“I’ve organized my fair share of Lakota events in the past, but none of them will compare to the special lineup we have in place for July the 11th,” he said.

The afternoon event is free for anyone who registers, and there is an option to purchase a ticket for a catered meal that evening at the Defiance Elks Lodge.

Live music will add to the celebration throughout the afternoon and evening, and camping is available at Lakota to make the entire weekend a full-circle moment for anyone who wishes to explore and relax fully in the campground.

Registration for Homecoming Weekend remains open at lakota75.com.