Pastor Lorenzo Sewell To Headline Holiday City Event

HOLIDAY CITY, OHIO (Press Release) – Area residents are invited to attend a special community breakfast and rally on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Quality Inn in Holiday City.

The event, themed “One Nation Under God,” will feature guest speaker Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, who is set to deliver a message of faith and patriotism.

Organizers, the Freedom Voters group, encourage Christians and supporters from across the region to “Stand Up For America” by joining in a morning of praise, worship, and fellowship. The breakfast will begin at 9:00 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. The main program is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 per person and include breakfast. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for local businesses and organizations wishing to support the event.

The “Patriot Sponsor” level, at $500, includes eight reserved tickets, stage recognition, logo placement on event signage and materials, and social media acknowledgment. The “Heritage Sponsor” level, at $300, includes four tickets, logo placement, and social media mention.

For more information or to inquire about sponsorship, interested parties are encouraged to contact the organizers at freedomvoters7@gmail.com.

The event promises to be a significant gathering for community members looking to celebrate faith, unity, and American values.