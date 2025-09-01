Habitat For Humanity Volunteers Build Playhouses At Fulton County Fair

PAINTING … Amber Never (above) of Swanton paints a frame for one of two playhouses constructed by the Habitat of Humanity of Fulton County for its playhouse project at the Fulton County Fair.

HOUSING PROJECT … Sam Halmi (above) of Wauseon applies a coat of paint to a house frame for the Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County playhouse project on Saturday.

PHOTOS BY JOHN FRYMAN / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

LABOR DAY WEEKEND …...