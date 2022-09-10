Patrick Henry @ Swanton Football

Patrick Henry 40 Swanton 7

SWANTON – Patriots quarterback Nash Meyer was 18/21 for 279 yards and two touchdowns to help Patrick Henry to a convincing win at Swanton to start NWOAL play.

Landon Johnson was the top pass catcher for the Patriots with nine grabs for 149 yards.

Camron Kirtz led the Bulldogs offense by running for 117 yards on 13 carries.

UP NEXT: September 16 – Wauseon (2-2, 0-1 NWOAL) at Swanton (0-4, 0-1)

Patrick Henry 6 14 13 7 – 40

Swanton 0 0 0 7 – 7

PH – Camp 20-yd pass from Meyer (kick failed)

PH – Jackson 10-yd run (Camp kick)

PH – Behrman 25-yd pass from Meyer (Camp kick)

PH – Meyer 10-yd run (kick failed)

PH – Creager 95-yd interception return (Camp kick).

PH – Wenner 2-yd run (Camp kick)

S – Kirtz 7-yd run (Wilson kick)

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.