North Baltimore @ Hilltop Football

Hilltop 12 North Baltimore 6

WEST UNITY – Hilltop scored twice in the first half and then leaned on their defense to secure their first win since 2019, snapping a 22-game losing streak.

The Cadets held North Baltimore to 126 yards of offense, forced three turnovers, and were able to hold the Tigers (1-3) to 0/11 on third down.

Branson Heisey ran for 62 yards for the Cadets and Cameron Schlosser was 6/18 passing for 72 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT: September 16 – Hilltop (1-3) at Ottawa Hills (3-1) 7pm

North Baltimore 0 0 6 0 – 6

Hilltop 6 6 0 0 – 12

H – Eckenrode 27-yd pass from Schlosser (run failed)

H – Pelfrey 1-yd run (run failed)

NB – Tackett 44-yd pass from Solly (pass failed)

