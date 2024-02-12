Patrol Investigates Injury Crash On Ohio Turnpike In Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) Dover Township – On February 11, 2024 at approximately 9:44 P.M., Troopers from the Swanton Post responded to a two commercial vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near mile post 36 in Dover Township, Fulton County, Ohio.

A 2023 Volvo VNL semi tractor-trailer driven by Doniyor Sobirjonov, age 36, of Brooklyn, New York, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in the right lane.

A 2019 Ford F-550 pick-up hauling a trailer driven by Everaldo Silva, age 67, of Silver Spring Maryland, was also traveling west in the right lane.

Mr. Sobirjonov struck Mr. Silva’s trailer causing Mr. Sobirjonov’s semi tractor-trailer to overturn. The semi tractor-trailer came to rest on its side blocking both westbound lanes and shoulders.

The drivers of both commercial vehicles were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the Volvo was transported by ground ambulance to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The driver of the Ford F-550 was transported by ground ambulance to the Fulton County Health Center.

The road was closed for approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes to clear the semi tractor-trailer from the roadway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Wauseon EMS, Delta Fire and EMS, Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Maintenance and Bubba’s Towing.