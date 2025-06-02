Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist In Lucas County

PRESS RELEASE – TOLEDO – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a passenger car and two bicyclists in Providence Township, Lucas County. The crash occurred on S. River Road near Yawberg Road at 9:44 a.m. this morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed that three bicyclists were riding east on S. River Road on the edge line on the south side of the roadway.

A 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 was traveling west on S. River Road when it drove left of center, striking two of the bicyclists and driving off the south side of the roadway. The Mercedes Benz re-entered the roadway, where it came to rest.

One of the bicyclists, Roseann Marie Peiffer, 38, Maumee, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another bicyclist, Gustav Caillaux Casalino Perez Velazco, 50, of Maumee, was transported by EMS to the University of Toledo Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The third bicyclist was not struck.

The 2011 Mercedes Benz was operated by Kacey B. Hilton II, 18, Grand Rapids. He was checked on scene by EMS personnel for non-life-threatening injuries. All the bicyclists were wearing helmets at the time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Providence Township Fire & EMS, Brett’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.