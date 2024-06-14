Patty Williams (1958 – 2024)

(Employed At Haas Door In Wauseon)

Patty S. (Rayfield) Williams, age 65, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in her home surrounded by loving family.

Patty was born November 13,1958 in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late James Herman and Lena Alfrieda (Meider) Rayfield. Patty married Terry L. Williams on April 11, 1987 in Perrysburg, Ohio and he survives.

Patty was employed for over 30 years in the Accounting Department of Haas Door Company in Wauseon as an Accounting Clerk.

She enjoyed camping, watching Wauseon High School Sports and volunteering at Triangular Processing. Patty was a member of Wauseon Full Gospel Fellowship.

She was a former member of the Rossford Eagles and also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Wauseon VFW.

Survivors include, her husband, Terry L. Williams of Wauseon, Ohio, her siblings, Barbara (Ron) Lovell, of Pinson, Alabama, Kenny (Mary) Rayfeld, of Jackson, Missouri, her nieces and nephews, Jim Ebert, Mindy (Eric) Brown, Robin Ebert (Trevor), Casey (Shawn) Wilding, Luke (Chelsey) Rayfield, her many great-nieces and great-nephews including her God Son, Leo Rayfield. Patty had a multitude of friends that were considered family including Annette Mahlendorf and daughter Brittni.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents and her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancy Rayfield.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with Patty’s family, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024 in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral service Sunday, June 16, 2024 in the funeral home, with the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Pastor Billy Meyer will officiate. Public graveside service and interment will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024 at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Triangular Processing, Wauseon, Ohio.

The Williams family wishes to express many thanks to Heartland Hospice and Patty’s friends, Wanda Newlove, Melinda Robinson and Amy Castle.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com