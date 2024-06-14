James Reid, Jr. (1971 – 2024)

(Worked At Edgerton Auto Salvage)

James R. Reid, Jr., age 53, of Edon passed away Monday, June 10, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Jim was a counter clerk at Edgerton Auto Salvage. He enjoyed buying, trading and working on cars.

James R. Reid, Jr. was born February 4, 1971 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of James R. and Saundra Reid, Sr. He attended Hicksville High School.

Jim is survived by his son, Chadrick Reid, of Edon; mother, Saundra Reid, of Bryan; siblings, Joseph (Carol) Reid, of Bryan; Kelly (Dave) Slattery, of Hicksville, Jonathan (Amy) Reid, of Auburn, IN and Loretta (Jason) Keeley of Hicksville; his girlfriend, Tisha Greenwalt, of Hicksville and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Reid, Sr. and grandparents, Joseph R. Reid, Gertrude D. (Eisner) Reid, Arnett Rodgers and Florence O. (Martha) Thomas.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date by his family. Date and time will be announced later. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

