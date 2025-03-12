Paulding County Carnegie Library To Host Second Annual Writer’s Conference

PRESS RELEASE – The Paulding County Carnegie Library is pleased to announce it will host its Second Annual Writer’s Conference on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 9 AM until 4 PM at the Library.

The First Writer’s Conference was held in 2024 and received outstanding reviews, resulting in the Library looking forward to once again offering this program to the community and surrounding area in April, 2025.

The Conference is designed to assist aspiring writers at all levels and will provide a setting for them to meet published authors who will share their experience of writing fiction, mystery, poetry, non-fiction, and more.

“We are thrilled to once again offer this opportunity to everyone in Paulding County and surrounding Counties. There are many very talented aspiring writers and we are honored to be able to host them and encourage them in their writing,” states Ali McCauley, Assistant Director of the Paulding County Carnegie Library.

Keynote Speaker at the Conference will be Anna Lee Huber, USA Today bestselling author and Daphne award-winning author of more than twenty novels, including the Lady Darby Mysteries, the Verity Ken Mysteries, and the Gothic Myths series, as well as Sisters of Fortune: A Novel of the Titanic, and the anthology The Deadly Hours.

She is a member of Mystery Writers of America, Sisters in Crime, and International Thriller Writers. She resides in Fort Wayne, IN.

Event Highlights

-Published writers will discuss and share the process of creating, writing and publishing.

-Fiction, mystery, poetry, and non-fiction genres will be explored in depth.

-Attendees will have the opportunity to meet other aspiring writers in the area.

-Keynote address by Anna Lee Huber, award-winning author of over twenty novels.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM – Advance registration is required)

Location: Paulding County Carnegie Library, 205 South Main Street, Paulding, OH 45879

Cost: $40 includes Breakfast and Lunch. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library Assoc.

To Register Contact: Call 419-399-2032 or email amccauley@mypccl.org. Registration Deadline: April 5, 2025. Space is limited.