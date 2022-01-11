Pauline “Paula” Flores (1952-2021)

Facebook

Pauline “Paula” Flores, age 69, of Morenci, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Regency Hospital in Toledo with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 2, 1952 in Poteet, Texas to Rito, Sr. and Susan (Garcia) Flores.

Paula was a graduate of Wauseon High School and worked for 22 years at Perfection Finishers in Wauseon. Her greatest time was spent with her family and especially her grandchildren, they were her pride and joy, bringing her much happiness.

She was a longtime member of the Morenci Church of the Nazarene where she was involved with various groups and enjoyed the fellowship of others.

Paula’s family will remember her for being a loving mom, devoted grandma, precious sister and an amazing cook – her authentic Mexican dishes were desired by many!

She is survived by sons, John (Virginia) Martinez and Aaron Bahena; grandchildren, Madalyn, Marissa, John and Jordan Martinez; siblings, Eloy (Gloria) Flores, Olga (Richard) Hall, John (Vina) Flores, Sally (Gary) Beatty, Lucy (Joe) Moreno, Richard Flores, Nancy (Glenn) Hooser; countless nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Martinez and siblings, Rito Flores, Jr. and Robert Flores.

A Memorial Service for Paula will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Morenci Church of the Nazarene, 751 N. Summit St., Morenci, Michigan 49256 with Pastor Dusty Pauken officiating. Paula’s burial will be private in St. Caspar Cemetery in Wauseon, OH in Spring 2022 where she will be laid to rest next to her daughter.

To leave a message of condolence for the Flores Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com.