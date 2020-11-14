Peters Family Eye Care Makes Donation To Bryan Lions Club

On Tuesday November 10th the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Peters Family Eye Care as its guest speaker. Peters Family Eye Care Associates, Lisa Villalovos and Trish Bacon, attended representing Dr. Randy Peters. They talked to the club about the services they offer within their office and also presented a donation to the club. Shown in the photo accepting the donation are Bryan Lions Club President Denver Henderson, Trish Bacon and Lisa Villalovos of Peters Family Eye Care.