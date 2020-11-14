Sewer Separation Project Options Presented To Swanton Village Council

PRESENTATION … Troy Brehmer of Jones & Henry Engineering presents Sewer Separation Project options to Council. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL)

By: Bill O’Connell

Jones & Henry Engineering, the firm responsible for Project 8 & 9 Combined Sewer Separation in Swanton, recently conducted smoke testing for the project scope areas and presented its findings to the Swanton Village Council at their November 9th meeting. Project Manager Troy Brehmer went into some detail on the findings and presented the Council with three proactive options that will add cost to project but will possibly benefit the Village in the future.

One problem the investigative testing uncovered was that many of the homes in the project area, especially on Meadowbrook, had shared lateral drainage pipes connecting to the main sewer line. This system can be problematic when one household causes a sewer backup that will also affect the other household. Mr. Brehmer said the estimated cost to correct this issue would be $20,000. Current Swanton building codes now prohibit this type of sewer system.

The second option for this project would be to lower the existing sewer line on West Garfield another two feet it would potentially allow for a future extension on Munson Road where currently, there is no sanitary sewer from the railroad tracks south to Airport Highway. This option comes with an estimated price tag of $90,000 and could help stimulate future development on Munson Road.

The third and most expensive option would be to install 1400 linear feet of 24” pipe alongside the current 18” pipe to help alleviate flooding when heavy rainfall amounts occur in a short period of time. This option would cost approximately $350,000. Council will need to make a decision soon so grant and loan applications can be made before the end of the year.

Mayor Neil Toeppe read a proclamation honoring the efforts of Swanton Middle School (SMS) faculty and staff for being named the Ohio Middle Level Team of the Year (OMLA) and Principal Matt Smith for being named OMLA Educator of the Year. Mr. Smith and SMS Assistant Principal Leigh Pancoast were in attendance to receive the proclamation.

The Finance Committee reported the final disposition for all CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act monies. All funds were dispensed and none will be returned to the State. The 2021 Temporary Budget was also discussed. It is estimated the Village will begin 2021 with $6,800,596 and end the year with $5,309,853.

The First Reading of Ordinance 2020-XX, authorizing the Village Administrator to enter into an agreement with the Fulton county Commissioners to provide for Indigent Legal Services in Fulton County Eastern District Court was approved. The First reading of Ordinance 2020-XX, authorizing the Village Administrator to renew the agreement for a countywide Emergency Management Agency also passed.

Emergency Ordinance 2020-XX, authorizing and directing the Mayor and/or Village Administrator to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for Safe Routes to School Infrastructure Funds was approved. New downtown parking stripes have been painted and new signs accurately depicting parking in marked spaces have been placed.

The Village has three current job postings including a full-time Firefighter/EMT or Paramedic, a Public Works & Utility laborer and a Water Resource Recovery Facility Operator. The Public Safety Committee recommended Councilwoman Kathy Kreuz to be appointed to the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency as a representative of the Village. Ms. Kreuz accepted.

