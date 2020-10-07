Bryan Golden Bears Capture NWOAL Golf Title

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

NWOAL CHAMPIONS … Paced by Tournament Medalist Clayton Rupp who fired a 73, the Bryan Golden Bears took home the NWOAL Championship with a team score of 307. VIEW 1000 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM.