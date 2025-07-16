PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Staff, Funds, & Facility Work For New School Year Approved

(PHOTO BY SIENNA GILL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FACILITIES UPDATE ... Superintendent Josh Clark (right) discusses management of turbine, recycling center, and new facility.

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

PETTISVILLE - At the July meeting of the Pettisville School Board, President Brent Hoylman called the session to order, followed by roll call conducted by the treasurer and the intro...