North American Manure Expo Coming To Wauseon On July 30-31

PRESS RELEASE – The North American Manure Expo is coming to Wauseon Ohio on July 30th and 31st at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. This event will showcase research, innovation and solutions found within manure management.

The event brings manure haulers, applicators, brokers, nutrient management specialists, researchers, producers, manufacturers, custom operators and extension personnel together for two days of learning, networking and evaluation of new technology, research, equipment and opportunities.

Over the two days we have tours, an industry trade show, live solid and liquid manure demonstrations and educational sessions.

The first morning of the Expo is dedicated to tours that showcase innovative manure solutions. Attendees can purchase tickets online or there may be room for walkups to one of the four tours:

Tour #1: Andre Farms & Stuckey Farms – visit one of Ohio’s largest Class II EPA composting facilities followed by a beef and grain operation that will showcase how they have gotten more out of compost through a variety of projects.

Tour #2: Bridgewater Dairy – see how this farm is leading the way in manure management and renewable energy. Tour guests will see their new methane digester, manure irrigation system and a manure pipeline, followed by hearing about their long-term approach to sustainability.

Tour #3: Precision manure irrigation – See the Rain360 irrigation system in action. Farmers and experts will cover the system’s real-world performance, economic benefits and environmental advantages.

Tour #4: Seiler Farms – This tour will showcase innovative water management practices including a two-stage ditch, a proven method for improving drainage, reducing nutrient runoff and enhancing water quality. See how they protect water resources while maintaining crop production.

Day one also includes manure pond agitation demonstrations with boats and sticks at a nearby dairy farm, manure separation demos, rapid manure transfer from tankers to frac tanks demonstrations, confined space safety training and the always popular pressurized hose release safety demonstration.

Day two of the Expo kicks off with 16 educational sessions in the morning. These are followed by both solid and liquid manure tankers and drag hose application demonstrations and a manure spill containment and stream water restoration demonstration.

Exhibitors will have booths in the trade show both days featuring new and manure innovative technology so you can visit and learn from these equipment makers. Puck will once again have their always-well-attended pump school.

Attendees can register online tor just show up. For the full schedule, information on the educational sessions, registration information and to purchase tour tickets, visit ManureExpo.com.