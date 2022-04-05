Pettisville FFA Alumni & Friends Award Scholarships

Facebook

Pettisville – The Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends recently awarded former FFA members with college scholarships.

Elizabeth Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is studying Equine and Business at Asbury University. She plans to train horses.

Elizabeth was chapter reporter and active in the Equine contest and the Diversified Livestock Proficiency area.

She has been involved in rodeos and teaching youngsters how to ride. Elizabeth attended state and national conventions and earned her American FFA Degree.

Sarah Beck, daughter of Randy and Joy Beck, is studying Business with Equine Studies at Asbury University.

She plans to obtain a job within the equine industry managing small products of an online business. Sarah was active in the Equine contest, attended conventions and earned her State FFA Degree.

Gretchen Lee, daughter of Chris and Char Lee, is graduating from Dordt University. She will be starting veterinary classes at Iowa State University and would like to specialize in exotic and specialty livestock.

Gretchen served as an Ohio FFA State Officer, was active in research and attended several conventions and Washington Leadership Conference. She earned her American FFA Degree.

Brandi Schnitkey, daughter of Chad and Sheri, is studying Animal Science at Kansas State University. She plans to attend graduate school specializing in equine studies and nutrition.

Brandi served the chapter as vice president and was active in setting up a large safety day. Brandi has competed in rodeos, attended state and national conventions and earned her American FFA Degree.

Kayla Wyse, daughter of Gene and Judy, is studying Agronomy at Wilmington College. She plans to become a research agronomist and publish her research on Asiatic Garden Beetle grubs.

Kayla served as chapter president and was active in science fairs presenting her research at four National FFA Agriscience fairs.

Kayla attended state and national conventions, Washington Leadership Conference, and earned her American FFA Degree.

The Alumni is proud to be able to support these former Pettisville students in their pursuit of higher education in the agriculture industry.