Pettisville FFA Holds 71st Annual Banquet

OFFICERS & ASSISTANTS … The 2021-2022 Pettisville FFA Chapter Officers and Assistants: Top left to right: Leah Beck, Emma Salmi, Eli Mora, Karsen Pursel, Carson Bennett, and Nathan Rupp. Bottom left to right: Olivia Rossman, Angela Rosillo, Delana Damman, Luke Van Den Berghe, Clark Bartoe, and Clara Damman.

By: Emma Salmi, PETTISVILLE FFA REPORTER

On April 15th, the Pettisville FFA Chapter came together to hold the 71st annual FFA banquet to honor students for their achievements this past year.

This year, there were 30 members who received the Greenhand Degree. The Greenhand Degree is what the FFA gives to students who have completed their first year as a member of the FFA.

They were given a pin, as well as a certificate. Due to the large number of recipients, there were two Star Greenhands: Sophie Sterken and Mina Wesche. Both Sophie and Mina were involved in many CDE’s (Career Development Events), in addition to both attending other events.

Eleven members were awarded the Chapter FFA Degree. In order to receive this degree you must invest $150 or 45 hours of time in an SAE or Supervised Agriculture Education, participate in three chapter functions, and lead a discussion about an agricultural topic.

This year’s Star Chapter Degree winner was Luke Van Den Berghe. He participated in the Agronomy, Farm Business Management, Wildlife and Soil CDEs, paid his dues on time, and participated in the FFA apparel day.

Career Development pins were handed out to members who meet the requirements for either being top two or a gold rating in the county or top four in the district.

●Kearsten Zuver placed 2nd in the county, and 7th in the district Extemporaneous Speaking competition.

●Rylee Beltz placed 1st at county and 2nd in district for the Beginning Prepared Speaking.

●Sophie Sterken placed 3rd in the county, as well as receiving a gold rating, in the Creed Speaking competition.

●The Ag Technology and Mechanics test was taken and the team was 2nd in the District, with Carson Bennett, 2nd place, and Kearsten Zuver, 4th place as individuals.

●The Greenhand Quiz was taken by freshman Greenhands. They placed 3rd in the district as a team, and Sophie Sterken received 2nd in the district individually.

●In the Urban Soils contest, the team of Carson Bennett, Colton Wood, and Mina Wesche placed 2nd, and earned a county plaque. The team of Carson Bennett, Mina Wesche, Eli Mora and Lauren Shumaker placed 3rd in the district, and Carson Bennett placed 3rd as an individual.

●The Rural Soils team of Luke Van Den Berghe, Grace Schnitkey, Leah Beck and Jaret Beck placed 4th, and Luke placed 3rd in the district, as an individual.

●The Wildlife team of Carson Bennett, Leah Beck, Luke Van Den Berghe, and Andrew Hulbert placed 4th in the District competition.

●The Farm Business Management team of Carson Bennett, Luke Van Den Berghe, Kearsten Zuver, and Nathaniel Keim placed 3rd in the district. Carson placed 4th individually.

●The Agronomy team of Clara Damman, Luke Van Den Berghe, Clark Bartoe, and Karsen Pursel placed 2nd in the district competition and 10th in Ohio.

●The Equine Management team of Kearsten Zuver, Olivia Rossman, Karter Zachrich, and Delana Damman placed 3rd in the district.

A CDE challenge was held within the chapter and Kearsten Zuver, Ben Morris, Carson Bennett, Nathan Rupp, Jonah Harmon, Jaret Beck, Sophie Sterken, and Kaleb Wyse were all awarded prizes as the top scorers on Kahoot.

Awards were given to the Top 4 members in Fall Sales- Karsen Pursel, Ellie Wixom, Sophie Sterken and Grace Schnitkey, first place. The Pest Hunt winner was Luke Van Den Berghe, followed by Blake Eyer and Baden Skates.

The Chapter Officer Awards were recognized and were given certificates at the banquet. Kearsten Zuver competed in the Secretary’s Book contest and received a State gold rating, and also placed 1st in the district.

Karsen Pursel competed in the Treasurer’s Book contest, and received a State gold rating, and placed 1st in the district. The FFA Scrapbook was completed by Clara Damman, and she received a State gold rating and also 1st place in the district.

The Recordkeeping award went to Andrew Hulbert. Also earning mention for recordkeeping were Wesley Borton, Delana Damman, Sam Haley, Luke Van Den Berghe, Lily Wiemken, and Ellie Wixom. The top Scholar award was given to Carson Bennett for having the top GPA over all classes for junior or senior FFA members.

Each grade has a Top Point Achiever. They received a TSC gift card. The freshman was Karter Zachrich, the sophomore was Luke Van Den Berghe, the junior was Carson Bennett and the senior was Kearsten Zuver.

The Junior Achievement award was given to Carson Bennett. He participated in parliamentary procedure, county and state soils, wildlife and farm business management. He helped out at animal day and attended every FFA meeting.

The Senior Award winner was Grace Schnitkey. She participated in job interview, and parliamentary procedure. Her SAE is her strongest point. She does horse training, a dog breeding project, worked at Pettisville Meats and is currently working at Swanton Welding, along with many other projects at home.

Thank you to all of our sponsors for the various awards: Jan Weber, Nofziger Trucking, Beck Show Lambs, Burkholder Farms, Rufenacht Farms and the Pettisville FFA Alumni.

The retiring Sweetheart, Kearsten Zuver, was given 6 roses, and the new Sweetheart, Clara Damman, was given her tiara from Kearsten Zuver, as well as a trophy and a rose. Clara will help with public relations for the chapter.

This year’s newly elected officers were sworn into office by the current officers. They are Karsen Pursel, President; Nathan Rupp, Student Advisor; Carson Bennett, Vice President; Luke Van Den Berghe, Secretary; Delana Damman, Treasurer; Emma Salmi, Reporter; and Eli Mora, Sentinel. We would also like to recognize our assistants, Clara Damman, Leah Beck, Clark Bartoe, Olivia Rossman, and Angela Rosillo.

The banquet was set up by FFA members at the Pettisville Missionary Church, as well as Miss Paige Schaffter, student teacher, and Mr. John Poulson, advisor. The Pettisville FFA Chapter looks forward to the next year of opportunities.