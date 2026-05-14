Six Evergreen FFA Members Earn State Degrees In Columbus

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DOUBLE HONORS … The Evergreen FFA chapter received their gold rated chapter award and Top 10 in Strengthening Agriculture.

At the beginning of May, Evergreen FFA members traveled to Columbus for the annual Ohio FFA State Convention.

The chapter had a total of 25 members attend the convention. The FFA members were part of the 10,000 people who attended the convention.

While on the three-day trip, members attended sessions, educational workshops, a career show, and toured agriculture-related facilities.

The members had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers from all over the country and listen to the numerous FFA awards during the general sessions.

The chapter toured University of Findlay Agricultural Facilities and The Ohio State University Football Stadium.

On Thursday morning, the chapter was recognized for earning a gold rating for the chapter, placing them among the top 10% of chapters in the state of Ohio.

This was the first time the chapter received this honor in over 25 years. Chapter Reporter Lilli Eisel and Chapter Sentinel Brailynn Demoulin were recognized on stage for being a gold rated chapter.

Chapter President Molly Elvey and Chapter Vice President Lexi Johnson crossed the stage for being ranked top 10 in the strengthening agriculture division in the state.

Two Evergreen FFA members, Molly Elvey (chapter president) and Lexi Johnson (chapter vice president) represented the chapter as state delegates.

They took on the role to represent Evergreen FFA in the state officer election process. The ladies were tasked with listening to the 2026-2027 FFA State Officer Candidates’ speeches and cast their vote for next year’s officer team.

The Evergreen FFA had six FFA members receive their state degree, Molly Elvey, Nate Emmons, Austin Gillen, Bella Griffith, Jaylin Prayter, and Riley Studenka.

These members put hard work and dedication into achieving this degree. Only the top two percent of all Ohio FFA members receive this degree.

The Evergreen FFA Chapter also had three gold rated officer books for the 2025-2026 school year. Former Chapter Secretary Kirstyn Schroeder, Chapter Reporter Lilli Eisel, and Chapter Treasurer Lyla Radel completed and submitted their books in January.

At the convention, these ladies crossed the stage to receive their gold pins. Evergreen FFA also had the honor of having Molly Elvey and Martin Patek play in the Ohio FFA State Band.

Throughout the three-day event, members were able to witness the outreach of the Ohio FFA Association.

The Evergreen FFA chapter hopes more and more members will be able to receive state recognition in the upcoming years.