Pettisville FFA Plants Seeds Of Knowledge For Fulton County First Graders

TREE PACKING … On April 23rd the Pettisville FFA was in charge of packing trees for all Fulton County first grade students. Fulton County Soil and Water provided trees that the chapter members packed. The first grade students received trees for National Arbor Day. (Pictured left to right: Jayden Bleikamp, Gavin Dahlke, Natalia Alencastro, Connor Elliot, Tobin King, Caden Bishop, Olivia Miller, Caitie Girdham, Noelle Fox, and Ava Genter.)

STATE FLORICULTURE CDE … The Pettisville FFA Floriculture Team (pictured left to right: Ashalyn Rice, Paige Powell, Katie Moore, Genevieve Galvin) competed at the Ohio FFA Floriculture Career Development Event on April 7th, 2025 at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

