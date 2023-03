Pettisville FFA Sponsors Coloring Contest To Celebrate National FFA Week

By: Karter Zachrich – PETTISVILLE FFA REPORTER

Pettisville FFA conducted their FFA Week coloring contest to help celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 18 – 24.

Class coloring contest winners:Kindergarten: Mrs. Aeschliman – Andrew Grim, Huxley Vajen and Jada Frankenfield; Mrs. Hoffmire – Hadley Keckley, Shiloh Whitmire and Ethan Holdsworth.

First Grade: Miss King – Dallas Schrock, Bristol Rychener and Makennon Keckley; Mrs. Leppelmeier – Cami Carper, Braylee Fair and Paisley Paxton.

Second Grade: Mrs. Holsopple – Ainsley Osten, Cade Beck and Emma Harvey; Mrs. Borton – Lennox King, Jocelyn Thompson and Evritt Bird.

Third Grade: Mrs. Wixom – Lydia Clark, Zoey Vernon, Treyson Wagner; Mrs. Yeager – Shelby Rychener, Lucy Miller and Ellory Miller.

Classes that had a majority of the class participate will receive a treat and award winners received a prize.