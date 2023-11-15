Pettisville FFA Travels To 96th National FFA Convention & Expo

By: Sophie Sterken

PETTISVILLE FFA REPORTER

From November 1st through 4th, 13 Pettisville FFA Members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 96th annual National FFA Convention and Expo.

They were accompanied by Pettisville FFA advisors Megan Drake and Whitney Short. The trip was filled with many learning experiences and opportunities for leadership and personal growth.

Pettisville FFA members enjoyed attending convention sessions, which are run by National FFA Officers.

At the sessions, members got to see national award winners, hear from motivational speakers, and learn about opportunities that are available to them through FFA. The sessions were held in Lucas Oil Stadium, and the convention had almost 70,000 people in attendance from across the country.

Another main event at the National Convention was the Career Show and Expo. Members got to spend several hours walking around the expo center and learning about different careers in agriculture, talking to colleges with agricultural programs, and hearing from different agricultural businesses from across the country.

Besides activities directly related to FFA, Pettisville students took two educational tours at agricultural businesses around Indianapolis.

The first was at Reproductive Specialty Group (RSG) in Lebanon, Indiana. RSG is a company that works with farmers and specializes in breeding, animal health, genetics, and nutrition of small ruminants.

FFA members got to tour the facility and learn more about the industry. The next tour was at Tuttle Orchards, located in Greenfield Indiana.

FFA members learned about how apples are grown and processed, as well as how cider and other products are made. Pettisville Superintendent Mr. Josh Clark, and Pettisville High School Principal Mr. Adam Wagener joined the FFA members for the tours.

When asked what her favorite part of National Convention was, Sophie Wilke, a sophomore, said “One of my favorite parts of the convention was being able to visit the different colleges and talking to some students who currently attend there.”

“They gave me valuable information and awesome examples of what their programs offer! I also enjoyed getting to know new people and making fun new memories!”

Attending the National Convention didn’t just give students a chance to grow their knowledge of agriculture and FFA. It also gave students opportunities to grow life skills and bond with other FFA members.

Gavin Dahlke, a junior, said “One thing I learned at the Convention was that we take every day for granted and that we should cherish every day because tomorrow is not promised.”

“The biggest take away I had was things sometimes don’t go as planned and you kind of just have to roll with it. I really wish more people would be more involved with FFA.”

“I used to think it was boring, but when you see how much it offers and how much it can help you learn and grow, it’s truly amazing. Convention was also super fun!”