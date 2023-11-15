Two Pettisville FFA Members Receive American Degrees

By: Sophie Sterken

PETTISVILLE FFA REPORTER

From November 1 to November 4, the National FFA Convention and Expo was held in Indianapolis, Indiana. At the convention this year, two Pettisville FFA members, Clara Damman and Karsen Pursel, were awarded their American FFA Degrees. Both Clara and Karsen are 2021 Pettisville High School graduates.

The American Degree is the highest degree that can be awarded to FFA members and is a very high honor. Less than 1 percent of all members earn this degree. To earn the American Degree, FFA members must have already received their Greenhand, Chaper, and State Degrees.

They must have outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), earned at least $10,000 and productively invested $7,500, or earned $2,000 and worked for 2,500 hours. They also must have completed at least 50 hours of community service, among other requirements.