Pettisville Graduate To Become 23rd Director Of Defense Intelligence Agency

A “Change of Directorship” Ceremony at which Lieutenant General Scott D. Berrier, USA, will relinquish the Directorship of the Defense Intelligence Agency to Lieutenant General Jeffrey A. Kruse, USAF will be held on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Defense Intelligence Agency Headquarters, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. The event will be accessible through a livestream.

“The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) provides military intelligence to warfighters, defense policymakers and force planners in the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community in support of U.S. military planning and operations, and weapon systems acquisition.”

DIA Website Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse, a 1986 graduate of Pettisville High School, is the son of Arnold and the late Joan Kruse.

He is a 2017 recipient of the school district’s “Circle of Excellence Award” honoring graduates “who have made a significant contribution … to the well-being of the district, community, state or nation.”

The Pettisville School Foundation has honored him by placing signs at the village limits noting that he is from Pettisville.

Lt. Gen. Kruse and his wife, Dr. Susie Kruse, sponsor the Pettisville School Foundation’s “Kruse Leadership Award,” which in 2024 will include a $2,000 stipend/scholarship.