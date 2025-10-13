Pettisville Hosts 2025 District FFA Soil Judging

PRESS RELEASE – The 2025 District 1 FFA Soil Judging CDE (Career Development Event) contest recently took place in southern Fulton County.

The FFA soils contest includes rural and urban. These contests are an extension of their classroom learning and prepare students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use.

In the Rural/Ag Contest students evaluate the land on slope, erosion, texture, natural drainage, land classification and recommended conservation practices.

Placing first was Wauseon, second was Delta, fourth was Pettisville and fifth was Archbold.

High Individual was Brayden Burkholder from Wauseon, second was Abby Savage from Delta, third was Jacob Klopfenstein from Wauseon, fourth was Creighton Aeschliman from Pettisville, and fifth was Richard Noonan IV from Wauseon.

In the Urban Contest students evaluate the land on slope, flood hazard, soil stability, water table and bedrock depth.

Placing first was Archbold, second was Wauseon, third was Pettisville, and fifth was Fairview.

High Individual was Nicholas Fry from Archbold, second was Caleb Wanemacher from Archbold, third was Colton Nofziger from Archbold, fourth was Olivia Zeedyk from Fairview and fifth was Bailey Buck, from Wauseon. Both contests included a written exam.

CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed. Through agricultural education and the FFA, amazing opportunities exist for FFA members.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.

They are future chemists, business owners, politicians, community leaders, veterinarians, farmers, and teachers. The skills obtained through FFA will serve a student for life.