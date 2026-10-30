Pettisville Man Cave To Host Men’s Prayer Breakfast Nov. 7 In Wauseon

WAUSEON — The Pettisville Man Cave will host a men’s prayer breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Special Grounds Coffee, 854 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. The breakfast will run from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

Men of any age are invited to attend.

Massey Campos of Self-Evident Ministry will be the featured speaker. Campos was a speaker at the 1613 Men’s Conference in Cincinnati. According to the event announcement, Self-Evident Ministry is dedicated to educating Americans about the Biblical heritage of the nation and of government, and to preaching the gospel to all who will hear.

The Pettisville Man Cave describes its purpose as “Pointing Men to God, Men to Men and Men to Serve.”

For more information, visit the Pettisville Man Cave page on Facebook.

— Information Provided

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