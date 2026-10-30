Evergreen Veterans Day Program Open To Public Nov. 10

Evergreen Local Schools will host a Veterans Day Program Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. in the high school gym. The event is free and open to the community. The program honors those who have served in the military, past and present.

Light refreshments will be served from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. in the EHS cafeteria. Attendees should use door 7 or 13 to enter the gym.

Students in grades 3-12 will attend, with performances by the 8th Grade Band, 7th Grade Choir, Young Vikings Choir and EHS Chorale. The guest speaker is Fulton County Deputy Sheriff Mike Foreman, Evergreen’s school resource officer and a U.S. Army veteran.

Student artwork will be on display, and EHS Student Council and National Honor Society representatives will discuss the importance of the holiday. The community and media are welcome to attend.

— Information Provided

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