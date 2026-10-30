Delta Library Pieces Together A Full November

DELTA — The Delta Public Library has a full November calendar, led by the Friends of the Library Annual Auction, along with a puzzle exchange, a Christmas card class and a family movie night.

AUCTION

The Friends of the Library Annual Auction begins with an evening preview Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The auction and luncheon follow Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with winners announced at 1 p.m. The library will be closed Nov. 19 for the auction.

Basket making for the auction will be open Nov. 11-17 during the library’s open hours. Donations of medium and large baskets are welcome. More information is available at deltapubliclibrary.org/about/friends/annual-friends-auction-luncheon.

PUZZLES, MOVIES AND CLASSES

The monthly Puzzle Exchange is Friday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visitors can bring puzzles that have all their pieces and trade them for new ones. Those without a puzzle to trade are welcome to take one anyway.

Family Movie Nite will show “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Adult Card Class with Anna Geis is Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. The theme is Christmas, and participants make three cards for $8. Registration is required.

Builders Club meets Monday, Nov. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The sign-up sheet is at the DVD counter. The Adult Knitting Club meets every Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m., except Nov. 25.

FOR CHILDREN

Wednesday Wigglers, a storytime and craft for ages 2 to 6, meets Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. It will be held Nov. 4 and 11. There will be no storytime Nov. 18 because of the auction or Nov. 25 because of Thanksgiving. Evening storytime, Little Listeners, will resume in January.

The library also offers a free “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. Families can register at the front desk, and there are prizes for every 100 books read. Dial-a-Story, at 419-822-5200, changes stories each Tuesday. Stories can also be heard on the library’s website.

CLOSINGS AND MEETINGS

The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 19, for the auction and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27, for Thanksgiving.

There will be no library board meeting in November. The next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. Book Club is finished for the year and will start up again in January 2027. The book is expected to be available sometime in December.

The library thanked Jerrid Burkheimer for a donation of DVDs and Terry Spitnale for a donated book.

ALSO AT THE LIBRARY

Besides books, the library offers large print books, audiobooks, DVDs, board games and outdoor games. Computers, printing, including from a phone, and fax service are available. Library cardholders can also sign up for an Ohio Digital Library account to borrow digital books through Libby. Staff can request items the library does not own through interlibrary loan.

The Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., is open Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is closed Sunday. For more information, call 419-822-3110, visit deltapubliclibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

— Information Provided

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