Pettisville @ North Central Girls Varsity Basketball

Pettisville 45 North Central 20

PIONEER – Pettisville’s defense limited the Eagles to just six points in the first and forced the Eagles into 27 turnovers in a 45-20 non-conference win.

Grace Crawford dropped 13 points to pace Pettisville (3-2) while Cailyn Meyers and Grecia Dominguez led North Central (0-4) with four each.

PETTISVILLE (45) – Grieser 8; Klopfenstein 4; Bennett 0; Grimm 2; Strauss 0; Fox 0; Miller 4; King 2; Beck 9; Crawford 13; Wiemken 2; Totals: 12-2-11 – 45

NORTH CENTRAL (20) – Meyers 4; Stewart 3; Cruz 2; Zimmerman 3; Turner 0; Dominguez 4; King 2; Wright 2; Totals: 8-1-1 – 20

Pettisville 11 8 4 10 — 45

North Central 2 4 10 4 — 20

Junior Varsity: Pettisville, 45-12

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.