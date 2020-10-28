Pettisville & Wauseon Golfers Have Strong Showing At State Competition

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

Max Leppelmeier tied for second overall with a two-day total of 147 (73+74) and the Blackbirds finished fourth as a team with a 669 (346+323). Tommy McWatters was next for Pettisville as he tied for 21st with a 163 (86+77) followed by Caleb Nafziger with a 170 (86+84), Levi Myers fired a 189 (100+89), and Jake King carded a 202 (106+96).

In the Division II girls’ tournament, the Wauseon Lady Indians finished 11th with a team score of 785 (403+382) led by Lexe McQuillin who posted a 175 (89+86) over two days to place 33rd. Sophomore Calaway Gerken was next for Wauseon with a 183 (95+88), Jordan King shot a 206 (104+102), Halle Frank tallied a 231 (125+106), and Ellie Oyer came home with a 237 (115+122).

Wauseon’s Andy Scherer finished 61st in the Division II boys tournament with a 183 (94+89).