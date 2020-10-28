“THE VILLAGE REPORTER” ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

The male Athlete of the Week is Wauseon cross country runner Braden Vernot. Last weekend at the NWOAL Championships in Delta, Vernot was league champion for the second straight year with a time of 16:01 and led the Indians to the team title.

The female Athlete of the Week is North Central cross country runner Alexa Dominguez. The Lady Eagle runner finished first at the BBC Championships last week in a time of 21:33 and earned BBC Runner of the Year honors.