Phillip Kimble (1945 – 2023)

(Graduated From Montpelier In 1963)

Phillip Jerald Kimble, 78, of Brownsburg, IN, passed away on Sunday, September 17th after a sudden illness. His final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.

Phil was born May 28, 1945, to the late Dr. Robert W. and Francis A. (Sharpe) Kimble of Stryker, Ohio.

Growing up in Stryker and later in Montpelier, OH, Phil developed a passion for art and music that he would enjoy for the rest of his life.

In high school, Phil participated in numerous art clubs and school projects, and demonstrated an early entrepreneurial skill by creating personalized airbrushed tee shirts for friends and family.

He sang and played guitar and keyboards in his popular garage-rock band, ‘The Phantoms’, performing at local schools and clubs.

After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1963, Phil expanded his art and music talents by attending the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

In 1965, Phil married Nancy Ann Jackson of Bryan, OH. A job in advertising took Phil and Nancy to Sanford, NC by way of Atlanta, GA, where they resided for 13 years and raised a family of four children: Scott, Brian, Casey and Stacey. While in Sanford, Phil worked for both Roberts Company (textile machinery) and Trion (air purification systems) in advertising and sales roles, and in 1974 started his own graphics art company, Kimble House LTD.

In the mid-80s, new employment opportunities in the HVAC and temperature control industry took Phil first to Marietta, OH and then to Indianapolis, IN as National Sales Manager for Invensys/Robertshaw Controls.

In 2005, Phil joined Jackson Systems, LLC in Indianapolis, putting his creativity and artistic skills to use as Product Development Manager for HVAC controls and accessories. Phil would enjoy working with Jackson Systems for the next 18 years.

In 2012, Phil married Beth Elaine Andrews of Indianapolis, IN. The two happily resided in Brownsburg, IN until Phil’s passing.

Phil loved being outdoors, whether hunting and fishing with his sons, or grilling and barbecuing for neighbors and friends.

He often enjoyed deer hunting trips in southern Ohio, red drum fishing in Louisiana, and surf fishing in North Carolina.

In recent years, Phil enjoyed shooting sports with the Danville (IN) Conservation Club and served as a certified range safety officer. His annual July 4th fireworks extravaganza was legendary in his neighborhood.

Phil will best be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love of a tall tale. He loved being in the spotlight, and even during his last days while hospitalized, relished being the center of attention with family and friends.

Phil is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Robert Walter Kimble; mother, Frances Anna Kimble, née Sharpe; stepmother, Frances Connolly-Kimble, née Purcell; brothers, Ronald Wesley Kimble and Robert John Kimble.

Phil is survived by his wife, Beth Elaine Kimble; three sons and a daughter: Scott (Lisa) Kimble of Sanford, NC; Brian (Jennifer) Kimble of Pickerington, OH; Casey Kimble of St. Augustine, FL; and Stacey (Jeff Stupp) Lowe of Westfield, IN; their mother, Nancy Jackson Kimble of Sanford, NC; stepson Derek Andrews of Indianapolis, IN; 7 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Ann) Kimble; sisters, Carole Barksdale, Dr. Barbara Finck, Patricia Kimble and Sheila (James) Villaneuva; step-brothers,

William (Dee) Connolly and Stephen Connolly; step-sister Sukey Rosenbaum; sister-in-law Evelyn Kimble; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. We invite you to make a donation in Phil’s honor to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital – Indianapolis.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation for the Kimble family.