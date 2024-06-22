Phillip “Phil” Riter (1943 – 2024)

(1961 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Phillip R. “Phil” Riter, 81, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 20, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Phil was born February 7, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Calvin and Luella (Clark) Riter. He was a 1961 graduate of Stryker High School. Phil served in the Army National Guard as military police.

He married DeAnn A. Gavette on February 5, 1965, in Stryker, Ohio. Phil’s love of flying was inherited from his father and uncles.

His first job was working at Defiance Airport as a mechanic. He then worked for his uncle at Riter Body Shop, Bryan. Phil was a co-owner of Styker Welding for 20 years. He then became co-owner of Advantage Powder Coating for three years, until his retirement in 1995.

Along with working, Phil was very active in numerous aircraft associations including Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 816, Bryan, Ohio (Former President), Vintage Aircraft Association Chapter 37, Auburn, Indiana (Former President), Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1665, Kendallville, Indiana (Founding Charter Member), Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 149, Wauseon, Ohio.

Phil served as Crew Chief for 20 years on the Experimental Aircraft Association B17 Aluminum Overcast- toured the country giving rides at special events.

He was a founder and previously served as President of the Tiffin River Scenic and Historic Association. Phil’s love of flying took him with his own aircraft to 2 trips to Alaska (1 month stay each trip).

Flying has taken him to every US State (except Hawaii), All the Providences of Canada, Newfoundland, and the Bahamas on to Turks and Caicos Island. Along with his wife, DeAnn, took nearly 40 years of trips with a group from all over the country named 70 Knotters.

His greatest love was Barn Storming and Hayfield Trips. He was awarded a Challenge Coin by General Robin Rand (Commander of the Global Strike Force).

One of his favorite trips was in 2016 when he was able to visit Cape Canaveral and obtained total security clearance to tour the vehicle assembly building.

Phil’s love of flying, including restoring and flying antique aircraft, took him on many adventures and built relationships that lasted a lifetime.

Surviving is his wife, DeAnn Riter of Stryker, Ohio; son, Michael Riter of Styker, Ohio; two grandsons, Derek Riter and Jeremy Riter; three great-granddaughters, Adrianna, Hailey, and McKenzie. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Riter; grandson, Daniel Riter.

Visitation for Phil will be held Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be directed to American Cancer Society- Hope Lodge of Cleveland. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com