Photos & Video Available Of Governor DeWine’s & First Lady’s COVID Vaccinations

(JAMESTOWN, Ohio)—This morning, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their COVID-19 vaccinations from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

The DeWines became eligible to receive their first shots this week as vaccinations are now open to Ohioans age 70 and above.

Photos and video of the event are available at the following link:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/u0rbagyjz2lcgg0/AABXLOg7LsfjeKFNksZ-GNwxa?dl=0