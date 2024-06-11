Phyllis Bair (1940 – 2024)

(Formerly Of Bryan)

Phyllis J. Bair, 84, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, but retired to FL in 2000, died peacefully at her home in Port Richey, FL on Wednesday, June 05, 2024.

Phyllis was born May 25, 1940, in Blakeslee, OH to Helen Trausch and Francis Moreland, (both deceased). In 1956, she married Dana Ashbaugh. In 1972, she married Carl L Bair, who preceded her in death in 2018.

She had eight children, Marvel Marie (Ashbaugh) Hilgenberg (deceased), Debbie Ashbaugh (deceased), Robin L. (Larry) Sprow of Port Richey, FL, Mishelle R. (Brad) Nofziger of Montpelier, OH, Francis “Jake” (Diane) Ashbaugh of Fontana, CA, Scott A. (Holly) Bair of Pasadena, MD., Rick A. (Janeen) Bair of Sumas, WA., and Jason L. Bair of Butler, IN.; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Her family included her siblings, Lamar Moreland (deceased), Lavera Fast (deceased); Betty Williams (deceased); Francis ‘Junior’ Moreland (deceased); Donna Gill; and Edward ‘Ed’ Moreland.

In addition to raising eight children and managing the home front throughout her life, she worked as a cook, baker, server, and bartender before she was employed as a factory worker in the years before retirement.

Phyllis was a lifelong volunteer and an avid supporter for many causes. She never hesitated to take in both family and friends to make sure they were fed and properly cared for when they had no place to go.

She was an active Auxiliary member of VFW Post 7845, serving as a leader in each officer role, including as President. She was also a member of Moose Lodge 2366.

At her request, there will be no service.