PIKE-DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Contract Extension For Treasurer Matt Feasel

By: Lindsay Phillips

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education met in regular session on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pike-Delta-York Middle School.

President Alice Simon called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. with the following board members present: Alice Simon, Tim Bower, Dan Elliott, Jenna Holzhauer and Kelly Valentine.